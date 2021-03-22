Technology is an incredible thing. Do you remember when 3D printers were first introduced on the market? So many were fascinated at the endless possibilities that came along with owning one.

A New York based 3D printing company is now revolutionizing the housing industry with safe, affordable, eco-friendly 3D Printed houses.

The real estate market is on fire right now. Houses are selling faster than ever and the inventory is low. SQ4D is using that as their motivation to sell their inventory of 3D printed houses.

According to their website, not only is having your home 3D built faster than traditional construction, there's also a 70% reduction in total construction cost.

The first home, created in Calverton, NY, was entirely printed and built onsite using less than six thousand dollars in materials. SQ4D is hoping to pave the way with their designs and their materials to have a new standard in the industry.

Are you curious what the process looks like to build these 3D Houses? CNBC got a first look as to how it was created and the final outcome.

According to CNN, the house is just over 1,500 square feet and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. It is listed at just under $299,000.

When you look at the video, it honestly just looks like the printer is throwing down toothpaste to create the walls of the house. The result creates an incredibly sound, strong structure that can be smoothed out to fit the buyer's taste.

Do you think one of these homes is feasible in Central New York, or do you think they could withstand the weather we get? Is this the future? Let us know inside our station app.

