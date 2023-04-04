Charming Rail Destination From Poughkeepsie Returns After 3 Years

If you're looking for a fun getaway this summer, you can forget about the car and hop on a relaxing train ride over the border.

On Monday, the very first northbound train from Poughkeepsie left the station at 10:13am for a final destination that hasn't been visited since 2020.

To the delight of rail travelers, Amtrak resumed train service on the Adirondack train that travels between New York City and Montreal, Canada. The trip marked the return of all Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada cross-border services since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, New Yorkers can jump on a train headed to Montreal stopping at scenic areas like Albany, Saratoga Springs, Glenns Falls Schenectady and Plattsburgh.

According to Amtrak President Roger Harris, the newly added train line's return is due to the cooperation of the Canadian and United States governments.

We are proud to partner with NYSDOT and VIA Rail and thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, and Congresswoman Stefanik for championing the Adirondack’s return, as well as their shared commitment with Amtrak to bring more trains to more places and more people as we enter a new era of rail.

The Northbound Adirondack trains will depart Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station at 8:41am, stopping in Poughkeepsie at 10:12am, Rhinecliff at 10:28am and Hudson at 10:51am. The train will continue to make various stops in New York before crossing the border and arriving in Canada’s Gare Centrale/Central Station in Montreal at 8:16pm. Return trains will depart Montreal at 11:10am and arrive at the final New York City destination at 10:15pm.

On-board amenities include free Wi-Fi, a cafe car, spacious seats with lots of legroom and no middle seats. Amtrak also touts the fact that travelers can use their phones and electronic devices at all times, unlike when traveling on planes and being forced to be in airplane mode.

