This is the Best Place in New York to Visit This Fall
New study has revealed the top nature spots on the East Coast to visit this fall, with one place in New York taking the top spot.
Fall is here in New York, and many love this time of year. The crisp air and vibrant foliage make this season one of the most enchanting times to explore the natural beauty of the East Coast.
Online casino JeffBet identified the most popular nature hotspots on the East Coast to reveal the must-see places to visit this fall. The study analyzed the number of posts uploaded to Instagram under area-specific hashtags mentioning the most aesthetically pleasing parks, lakes, forests, and other natural attractions in each state.
In Connecticut, Candlewood Lake had the most posts at 46,700. The lake is the largest in the state and offers picturesque views alongside a variety of recreational activities, making it the perfect draw for tourists seeking a tranquil day out.
Delaware’s most popular beauty spot was Cape Henlopen State Park, recording 30,400 posts. The coastal park features scenic trails and breathtaking landscapes, which can be viewed from the historical World War II observation tower.
The most popular nature spot in Florida was the Everglades National Park with 870,000 posts. The Everglades are a flooded grassland region filled with marshes, swamps, and forests, making it the ideal spot to experience the beauty of nature and witness a diverse ecosystem.
In Georgia, Lake Lanier took the top spot with 267,000 posts. The reservoir boasts stunning scenery as well as marinas and parks along the shoreline, cementing it as an ideal spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the outdoors.
Maine’s most popular spot was Acadia National Park with 628,000 posts, making it one of the most revered destinations in New England. The park is home to extensive vistas and peaks, including the striking Cadillac Mountain.
The most popular scenic spot in Maryland was Deep Creek Lake State Park with 91,600 posts. Centered around the largest freshwater lake in Maryland, the area is perfect for water-based activities. The hiking trails that wind through surrounding forests offer impressive views of the mountains, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.
In Massachusetts, Boston Common was the most popular nature spot, attracting 229,000 posts. The park’s lush green spaces and beautiful gardens constitute the perfect area for picnics, leisurely strolls, and relaxation for both residents and tourists alike.
Central Park Ranked Number 1 Spot to Visit in New York
In New York, Central Park took the top spot with 8,300,000 posts. The sprawling oasis in the heart of New York City is rich in greenery, with its winding paths and iconic landscapes earning the park enduring popularity.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for JeffBet said,
“The popularity of these spots is a testament to the astonishing natural beauty of the East Coast. It’s no surprise that both locals and visitors continue to enjoy these magnificent spaces.
“Unsurprisingly, their beauty is further enhanced in the fall as the leaves change, making them hotspots for anyone wanting to experience some picturesque views or connect with nature at this time of year. These spots highlight why the East Coast is perfect for a quick day trip, a weekend getaway, or a long break.
“Exploring the natural world is essential to our mental and physical health, and the East Coast is abundant in the best of what it has to offer. These states provide plenty for those who enjoy the outdoors, connecting with nature or simply basking in a peaceful and beautiful environment.”
See full list of Top 30 Best Places In Every State to Visit on East Coast This Fall below.
The Top 30 Most Popular Beauty Spots on the East Coast
Rank
Outdoor area
State
No. of posts #'name of spot'
1.
Central Park
New York
8,300,000
2.
Niagara Falls
New York
3,900,000
3.
Adirondack Mountains
New York
1,400,000
4.
Everglades National Park
Florida
870,000
5.
Bryant Park
New York
744,000
6.
Finger Lakes
New York
652,000
7.
Acadia National Park
Maine
628,000
8.
Lake Placid
New York
437,000
9.
Shenandoah National Park
Virginia
328,000
10.
Lake Lanier
Georgia
267,000
11.
Catskill Mountains
New York
264,000
12.
Boston Common
Massachusetts
229,000
13.
Letchworth State Park
New York
224,000
14.
Pisgah National Forest
North Carolina
204,000
15.
Watkins Glen State Park
New York
180,000
16.
Lake Winnipesaukee
New Hampshire
176,000
17.
Crystal River
Florida
157,000
18.
Lake Oconee
Georgia
139,000
19.
The Berkshires
Massachusetts
128,000
20.
Grandfather Mountain State Park
North Carolina
117,000
21.
Deep Creek Lake State Park
Maryland
91,600
22.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Florida
87,100
23.
Lake Lure
North Carolina
84,700
24.
Delaware Water Gap
New Jersey
82,900
25.
Echo Lake
New Hampshire
76,000
26.
Lake Hopatcong
New Jersey
68,400
27.
Chattahoochee River
Georgia
66,100
28.
Clingmans Dome
North Carolina
65,800
29.
Luray Caverns
Virginia
65,200
30.
White Mountain National Forest
New Hampshire
62,800
