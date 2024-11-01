This is the Best Place in New York to Visit This Fall

Photo by Alex Simpson on Unsplash

New study has revealed the top nature spots on the East Coast to visit this fall, with one place in New York taking the top spot.

Fall is here in New York, and many love this time of year. The crisp air and vibrant foliage make this season one of the most enchanting times to explore the natural beauty of the East Coast. 

Online casino JeffBet identified the most popular nature hotspots on the East Coast to reveal the must-see places to visit this fall. The study analyzed the number of posts uploaded to Instagram under area-specific hashtags mentioning the most aesthetically pleasing parks, lakes, forests, and other natural attractions in each state. 

In Connecticut, Candlewood Lake had the most posts at 46,700. The lake is the largest in the state and offers picturesque views alongside a variety of recreational activities, making it the perfect draw for tourists seeking a tranquil day out. 

Delaware’s most popular beauty spot was Cape Henlopen State Park, recording 30,400 posts. The coastal park features scenic trails and breathtaking landscapes, which can be viewed from the historical World War II observation tower. 

The most popular nature spot in Florida was the Everglades National Park with 870,000 posts. The Everglades are a flooded grassland region filled with marshes, swamps, and forests, making it the ideal spot to experience the beauty of nature and witness a diverse ecosystem. 

In Georgia, Lake Lanier took the top spot with 267,000 posts. The reservoir boasts stunning scenery as well as marinas and parks along the shoreline, cementing it as an ideal spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the outdoors. 

Maine’s most popular spot was Acadia National Park with 628,000 posts, making it one of the most revered destinations in New England. The park is home to extensive vistas and peaks, including the striking Cadillac Mountain. 

The most popular scenic spot in Maryland was Deep Creek Lake State Park with 91,600 posts. Centered around the largest freshwater lake in Maryland, the area is perfect for water-based activities. The hiking trails that wind through surrounding forests offer impressive views of the mountains, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. 

In Massachusetts, Boston Common was the most popular nature spot, attracting 229,000 posts. The park’s lush green spaces and beautiful gardens constitute the perfect area for picnics, leisurely strolls, and relaxation for both residents and tourists alike. 

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Central Park Ranked Number 1 Spot to Visit in New York

In New York, Central Park took the top spot with 8,300,000 posts. The sprawling oasis in the heart of New York City is rich in greenery, with its winding paths and iconic landscapes earning the park enduring popularity. 

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for JeffBet said, 

“The popularity of these spots is a testament to the astonishing natural beauty of the East Coast. It’s no surprise that both locals and visitors continue to enjoy these magnificent spaces.  

“Unsurprisingly, their beauty is further enhanced in the fall as the leaves change, making them hotspots for anyone wanting to experience some picturesque views or connect with nature at this time of year. These spots highlight why the East Coast is perfect for a quick day trip, a weekend getaway, or a long break.  

“Exploring the natural world is essential to our mental and physical health, and the East Coast is abundant in the best of what it has to offer. These states provide plenty for those who enjoy the outdoors, connecting with nature or simply basking in a peaceful and beautiful environment.” 

See full list of Top 30 Best Places In Every State to Visit on East Coast This Fall below.

The Top 30 Most Popular Beauty Spots on the East Coast 

Rank 

Outdoor area 

State 

No. of posts #'name of spot' 

1. 

Central Park 

New York 

8,300,000 

2. 

Niagara Falls 

New York 

3,900,000 

3. 

Adirondack Mountains 

New York 

1,400,000 

4. 

Everglades National Park 

Florida 

870,000 

5. 

Bryant Park 

New York 

744,000 

6. 

Finger Lakes 

New York 

652,000 

7. 

Acadia National Park 

Maine 

628,000 

8. 

Lake Placid 

New York 

437,000 

9. 

Shenandoah National Park 

Virginia 

328,000 

10. 

Lake Lanier 

Georgia 

267,000 

11. 

Catskill Mountains 

New York 

264,000 

12. 

Boston Common 

Massachusetts 

229,000 

13. 

Letchworth State Park 

New York 

224,000 

14. 

Pisgah National Forest 

North Carolina 

204,000 

15. 

Watkins Glen State Park 

New York 

180,000 

16. 

Lake Winnipesaukee 

New Hampshire 

176,000 

17. 

Crystal River 

Florida 

157,000 

18. 

Lake Oconee 

Georgia 

139,000 

19. 

The Berkshires 

Massachusetts 

128,000 

20. 

Grandfather Mountain State Park 

North Carolina 

117,000 

21. 

Deep Creek Lake State Park 

Maryland 

91,600 

22. 

Dry Tortugas National Park 

Florida 

87,100 

23. 

Lake Lure 

North Carolina 

84,700 

24. 

Delaware Water Gap 

New Jersey 

82,900 

25. 

Echo Lake 

New Hampshire 

76,000 

26. 

Lake Hopatcong 

New Jersey 

68,400 

27. 

Chattahoochee River 

Georgia 

66,100 

28. 

Clingmans Dome 

North Carolina 

65,800 

29. 

Luray Caverns 

Virginia 

65,200 

30. 

White Mountain National Forest 

New Hampshire 

62,800 

 

