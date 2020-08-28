Central Hudson Distributing Dry Ice In Montgomery Following Storm

A great deal of damage was done yesterday in the Montogomery area of Orange County after a tornado allegedly touched down leaving many without power. Central is distributing dry ice this afternoon for those still without power.

On Thursday afternoon, a tornado watch went into effect for many parts of the Hudson Valley, along with severe thunderstorms and possible hail. Montgomery in Orange County was hit very hard with these storms.

There were reports of a tornado, and many were left without power. More than 350 line and tree workers worked very hard to get power restored as soon as possible for residents.

For those customers who are still without power, Central Hudson will distribute dry ice at the Montgomery Senior Center, located at 36 Bridge Street in Montgomery.