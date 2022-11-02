Celtica Brings Celtic Rock to The MJN Convention Center; Enter to Win Tickets

Celtic rock comes to the Hudson Valley! Celtica is performing on November 13th at the MJN Convention Center! This international ensemble is sure to bring the house down, and you won't want to miss it!

MJN Convention Center MJN Convention Center loading...

Since its inception, Celtica has put its own rockin' spin on Celtic music. Combining traditional bagpipes with electric guitars and violins, while adding insane pyrotechnics and high-energy stage presence, this band is the most unique in the music industry. They even won International Artist of The Year at the Australian Celtic Music Awards!

To get a glimpse of what their concerts are like, check out this killer performance by them!

If you want to experience a one-of-a-kind concert event, we're giving away tickets to see Celtica live at the MJN Convention Center on November 13th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if your a winner!