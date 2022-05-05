Celebrity Chef Hosting Monthly Supper Clubs in Woodstock

It’s not every day that you get to eat a meal made by a chef who was a winner on the Food Network’s show Chopped. Or who beat Bobby Flay, also on the Food Network. Not every day, but once a month you may get lucky enough to enjoy such a meal. That’s because the Hudson Valley’s own celebrity chef, Ric Orlando, is going to be taking over Oriole 9 in Woodstock once a month for his new monthly supper clubs.

Ric Orlando's Hudson Valley Ties

It’s true that Chef Orlando has made quite a name for himself over the past decade or so. Not only has he been on the Food Network, but for years Ric owned and operated New World Home Cooking in Saugerties. New World Home Cooking was one of the best restaurants in the Hudson Valley. Not only did the Ulster County locals love it, people came from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to get a taste of Chef Orlando’s creations.

Ric decided to close New World Home Cooking a few years back, which was a huge loss for Hudson Valley food lovers, but he’s kept quite busy. Last month, he hosted a dinner at Oriole 9 in Woodstock. It was such a huge success that they’ve decided to expand to monthly dinners. It’s Ric Orlando’s Supper Club at Oriole 9 - New World Home Cooking Classics. The next one is coming up on May 20 at 7 PM and will feature some of your favorites from NWHC like blackened string beans and eggplant meatballs.

You can book a spot at the next Ric Orlando Supper Club at Oriole 9 in Woodstock right here. Ric Orlando’s creations have been sorely missed here in the Hudson Valley, so it’s great to have him back again, even if it is only once a month. Welcome back, Chef!

