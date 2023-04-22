Celebrate ‘I Love My Park Day’ in Dutchess and Ulster Counties This May

The Hudson Valley is home to hundreds of parks and trails that encapsulate the beauty of our region. We're so lucky to have so many great parks to visit right in our own backyard.

You can celebrate our great parks this year on I Love My Park Day across New York State on Saturday, May 6th. Parks and Trails New York teamed up with the Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Parks to host I Love My Park Day. The celebration is, according to the DEC, "held the first Saturday in May, and attracts thousands of volunteers from across the state to participate in cleanup, improvement, and beautification events at New York State parks, historic sites and public lands. "

There's no better way to celebrate the beauty of the Hudson Valley than working to keep our parks clean.

I Love My Park Day in The Hudson Valley

If you'd like to participate, there are 2 DEC-managed parks that will be hosting clean-up projects on May 6th.

For those in Ulster County, Norrie Point Environmental Education Center at Mills-Norrie State Park groups will remove trash and marine debris from the shoreline of the Hudson River. Clean-up will start at 10 am and volunteers are asked to come "prepared with rubber boots, clothes that can get dirty, and work gloves."

In Dutchess County, volunteers can visit Stony Kill Farm and Environmental Center in Wappingers Falls. At 9 am 3 teams will break up to cover different parts of the farm, from trail maintenance to mulching and brush clearing. Volunteers must be 10 to 14 years old with a parent and those 15 years old and older.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Those who are volunteering should show up in closed-toe, comfortable shoes, clothes they don't mind getting dirty, snacks, water, and sunscreen. Gloves will be provided, but you can bring your own as well!

Volunteers should have closed-toed comfortable shoes, clothes they don't mind getting dirty in, sunscreen, water, and a snack. We will provide gloves for the day, but volunteers may bring their own if they prefer. Volunteers should enter and park on the Southern end of the property. We will meet in front of the barn and break into groups from there.

If you'd like to learn more about all the other parks participating in I Love My Park Day across the mid- Hudson region, visit the DEC website.

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.

10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley Looking for a change of scenery with your pup? Check one of these top-rated dog parks located right here in the Hudson Valley according to Google Reviews.