Celebrate George Washington Day in Warwick

Every year the Warwick Historical Society hosts an annual George Washington Day Celebration, to commemorate the Founding Father's visit to Warwick during the Revolutionary War. And this year the celebration will happen, but it's a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Historical Society will show an outdoor movie at Lewis Park on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30PM. Bring your family, blankets and lawn chairs and stay physically distanced but socially connected. This tradition dates back over 100 years as a community gathering and celebration, and this free outdoor family friendly movie is the perfect and safe way to celebrate in 2020. Picnics encouraged, and the feature film's title will be released pending licensing approval.

Be a part of this fun evening under the stars, and be part of this quaint tradition. For more information about this year's George Washington Day celebration in Warwick, check out the event facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: