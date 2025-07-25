Former Yankees Pitcher’s Car Breaks Down Heading to Hall of Fame

CC Sabathia was en route to Cooperstown for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

CC Sabathia is a former professional baseball pitcher who played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball(MLB) for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and Milwaukee Brewers. Sabathia batted and threw left- handed.

CC Sabathia took to social media posting a photo of he and his family broken down on the side of the road off Route 17 West at mile marker 380.while driving to Cooperstown to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. "Car broke down on the way to Cooperstown . Anyone headed that way?" he wrote with several laughing emojis.

New York Post reported the story titled CC Sabathia’s car breaks down on the way to Cooperstown: ‘Anyone headed that way?’ stating that en route to Cooperstown for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Yankees legend CC Sabathia’s car broke down, leaving him and his family on the side of the road.

Sabathia posted a picture to social media of him, his wife, Amber, and their children smiling alongside New York State Route 17 with the caption, “Car broke down on the way to Cooperstown. Anyone headed that way?”

Based on the picture, which shows road signs for Route 17 and Route 6 in the background, it appears that Sabathia was left stranded somewhat near the Palisades Parkway in upstate New York. The incident comes just days before the longtime Yankees lefty is set to receive his Hall of Fame honors.

Sabathia, 45, was elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA in January during his first appearance on the ballot, receiving 86.8 percent of the votes.The six-time All-Star was voted in alongside former teammate Ichiro Suzuki and ex-Mets closer Billy Wagner, with the three of them being enshrined on Sunday.

