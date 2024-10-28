There's very little joy in announcing yet another popular Hudson Valley eatery's closing.

The only silver lining in the latest restaurant closing announcement is the hint that something new and exciting is ahead.

The announcement comes on the heels of a string of small business restaurant closures around the Hudson Valley including favorites like The Vault in Beacon and Santa Fe Burgers in Rosendale.

Catskill Restaurant Announces Closure

On Monday, October 28th, another popular eatery in the Catskill area took to Facebook to share the news that they would be closing their doors.

Thankfully, the restaurant has given the public a few week's notice before their final service.

The news came as a surprise to many as the Polish-American restaurant holds a 4.5-star Google review rating and a 4.2-star rating on Yelp. It was also highlighted in a number of articles by publishers like Forbes, Brooklyn Double Wide, and The New York Times.

The New York Restaurant via Facebook

The New York Restaurant, located on Main Street in Catskill shared the message,

To our amazing community:

We would like to share with you the incredibly difficult decision we have made; after 9 wonderful years of service we’ll be closing our doors.

The New York Restaurant on Main Street in Catskill, NY The New York Restaurant via Facebook

The message went on to share gratitude for their staff and the local community who have supported them over the years, along with a final service date and even a hint at a bright future ahead.

Catskill Main Street Loses Staple

Comments came pouring in shortly after the restaurant's announcement. Many echo the feeling of sadness to see the business go but best wishes for the future.

John C. wrote,

Sad to hear. You were a driving force in the revitalization of Main St over the last 9 years. And will be missed. We will look forward to what's next continuing the history of your historic location.

Even tourists chimed in to share their affection for the spot with Cathy N. writing, "We came every year from the city. We will miss your restaurant and the memories we had there! Good luck in the future! "

Final Chances to Dine at The New York Restaurant

The restaurant shared that they will remain open through their last night of service on Saturday, November 9th. They shared, "It has not been an easy call to make, however we are ready to pass the torch along. There are exciting changes ahead!...Please come by to cheers, hug, and say farewell."

New York Restaurant via Facebook

More Closures Around the Hudson Valley

Sadly, this latest closure is only the most recent in a year of losses around the area.

