Catch Hyde Park, New York on Trending Netflix Show This Week

Hyde Park, New York had a cameo on a trending Netflix show recently. Did you catch it?

The Hudson Valley isn't short on appearances in movies or television shows. This latest reference has a lot of people surprised a few weeks ago. We just found out that pop singer Cardi B was interviewed by David Letterman for his new series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. I don't know how they were able to keep it a secret for so long but Cardi B and David Letterman apparently both made a trip to Hyde Park, New York back in January to visit the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Museum after Dave learned that she was such a big fan.

Dave must not be a stranger to the Hudson Valley because during the episode he can be seen wearing a Vassar College hat.

You can watch it for yourself on Netflix. Cardi and Dave make their way to the Hudson Valley in the third episode of season 4.

