As the day gets closer and closer to being able to walk into a store in New York State and legally purchase cannabis (marijuana) products, legally, there comes another dozen or so questions that everyone has (myself included) as to other aspects of cannabis in NYS.

What is the biggest questions I come across? Where are we going to be able to buy it? Scroll down for that answer. But since we don't know when that will be, is there anything stopping you from growing your own cannabis (weed) in New York State, right now?

Can you legally grow cannabis plants right now in New York State?

While you will need to wait an undetermined amount of time before sales of recreational marijuana come to pass, can you grow it right now, legally? The answer to that question is two-fold. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says, yes you will be able to own and grow your own plants, but just not yet.

When will you be able to grow your own plants and how many can you have?

You will be able to own and cultivate or grow your own plants, no later than 18-months after recreational adult-use sales have taken place. That is according to the info on the Office of Cannabis Management's Website. As always, you can reach out directly to them, here are their links, if you want to encourage them to change their mind.

How many plants will you be able to grow and own once this takes place?

When it starts you will be able to own and cultivate a total of 6-plants, per person. Three of which will need to be immature plants, and three that are mature plants. Now if you have additional adults in the home, you can have more plants, but it will max out at a total of 12 plants, 6 immature and 6 mature plants, even if you have 4 or 5 adults in the home, the max will be the 12-plants.

Have more questions relating to cannabis and New York State? Here are some answers;

