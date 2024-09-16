High Priority Recall of ‘Deadly’ Chocolate Bars Sold in New York

The Food and Drug Administration says there is a reasonable probability people could die after eating chocolate bars sold in New York.

Candy lovers have been put on high alert after the FDA launched the highest-level recall possible on a sweet treat that could have dire consequences. According to Newsweek, a Class 1 recall is given after determining that there is "a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Canva Canva loading...

There have been several items that have been recalled this month including Cantaloupes and eggs with the potential of containing salmonella. Brownies sold at 7-11 and Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones have also been recalled because they contain undeclared allergens. Walnuts in the brownies and milk in the waffle cones could unknowingly cause a reaction in people who eat them.

Chocolate Bars Upgraded to Class 1 Recall by the FDA

The FDA has just upgraded a previous recall of candy bars distributed in New York because they have been determined to have the potential to cause death in certain individuals. Marabou Sea Salt chocolate bars made by BonBon, a Swedish candy company, were pulled from shelves in August. Newsweek now reports that the FDA has set the highest possible risk level for the candy bars which contain undeclared almonds, wheat, and nuts.

The candy has a yellow wrapper and includes the word "havvsalt", which means sea salt in Swedish.

FDA/Canva FDA/Canva loading...

The candy was primarily sold at BonBon stores with three New York City locations Allen St, Lexington Ave and Driggs Ave. Anyone who purchased the candy can return it to the place of sale for a full refund.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray