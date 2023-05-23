No, that's not a UFO or a passing meteor.

The International Space Station will be seen above New York state and parts of North America through Memorial Day weekend. And it'll be quite the sight. AccuWeather says that due to light reflecting off the station from the Sun, the ISS could "outshine every star and planet in the sky."

History

AccuWeather says that a SpaceX rocket, carrying one NASA astronaut and three customers who paid to fly to into space, docked with the ISS Monday. The International Space Station is the largest human-made object to ever travel through space. The spacecraft first launched back in 1998, and went into full operation by November 2, 2000.

One telltale sign that separates ISS sightings from regular aircraft is that the station will be a solid ball of light, rather than flashing or blinking lights seen on commercial airliners.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday night will see increasing clouds, with the best chance for rain being Wednesday afternoon, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Once we get through the middle of the week, skies should remain partly cloudy across the Hudson Valley through the holiday weekend.

According to NASA's Spot the Station website, will be seen Tuesday, May 23, at 10:15 and 11:51 PM. From there on, the ISS will make frequent fly-overs across the skies above New York.

Visibility and height will slightly vary by location in the area, though not by much.

The space station, which is the length of a football field, is a collaboration between the United States, Canada, Russia Japan, and Europe.

Wikipedia says that the station serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory in which scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, and other fields.