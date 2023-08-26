How to Camp at Centuries-Old Ruins in Upstate New York

On the southern tip of Lake Champlain in upstate New York stands breathtaking French and British ruins dating back to before our country was founded... and history buffs and adventure seekers are invited to spend the night.

The northeastern United States is steeped in revolutionary war history, and New York state is especially rich with relics. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, to northern forts that were once held by our European overlords, there's amazing stories everywhere you look. Welcome to Crown Point.

Crown Point State Historic Site in Crown Point, NY

In 1759, the British government took control of Fort St. Frederic from the French, and broke ground on what they named "His Majesty's Fort of Crown Point." Located on Lake Champlain, the new fort saw its share of action in the Revolutionary War, but its history reaches much further back than that. From New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation:

Long before the American Revolution... the French built Fort St. Frederic here between 1734 and 1737 and used it as a base for raids on British settlements in New York and New England. As a result, the British mounted various expeditions to take control of Crown Point, and in 1759 they were finally successful.

Explore the Forts at Crown Point in New York

The forts have weathered both time and combat, and much of both structures still stand today. Now part of the New York State Park system, both day and overnight use is offered at one of the more historically significant locations in northern New York.

Camp at Crown Point in New York

The campsite at Crown Point welcomes both tent camping and RV use, and staying overnight means guests will very likely sleep on the same ground where battles were fought centuries ago. In addition to the forts, the nearly 50-acre campground is recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Book your stay here, and check out more fascinating New York state ruins below.

