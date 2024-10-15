Former Poughkeepsie Burlington to Become New Store, NOT Storage

The old Burlington Coat Factory at the South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie will no longer be transformed into a storage facility. Instead, it will be a brand-new store.

Shoppers were incensed when they learned that the former Burlington location was to become a self-storage building, but they might get even angrier when they find out just what kind of business is now planning to move in.

The Burlington building was vacated four years ago when the clothing store moved from the out-of-the-way store tucked behind the South Hills Mall into the former Toys 'R Us building on Route 9. The move gave Burlington a more high-profile location and allowed the discount chain to compete directly with Marshall's and TJ Maxx, which are located in the same plaza.

Last summer we learned of plans to transform the former retail location at the Shoppes at South Hills into a self-storage facility. A request for a zoning amendment to allow for a self-storage business was made to the Town of Poughkeepsie, but ultimately the plan failed.

Instead, a new retail business is planning to move in, but it's one that may draw even more criticism than a storage facility.

New Business Coming to South Hills in Poughkeepsie

When it was announced that the former Burlington was earmarked to become a storage facility, many people complained that the Hudson Valley already had too many storage facilities. Unfortunately, we may hear similar complaints about a new business that is now planning to take over the space.

Old Brick Furniture has submitted an architectural review to the Town of Poughkeepsie for approval of its plan to convert the former Burlington into a furniture store.

The Shoppes at South Hills is already home to four furniture stores. Bob's Discount Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Ashley Outlet and Cozy Home Furniture are all located in the same plaza. Raymor & Flanigan and its discount outlet are both located just across Route 9.

While many people may be disappointed that another furniture store is moving to the area, Old Brick Furniture has a 4.8/5-star Google rating from over 4,000 customer reviews. The store already has eight locations in the Capitol Region of New York, Vermont and Pittsfield, Massachusettes.

