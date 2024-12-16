Fast food giant Burger King has announced that they're bringing back a fan favorite menu item December 19. The special will go on "as long as supplies last", at all New York state and nationwide restaurants, says the franchise. The New York Post describes the item, that has appeared sporadically over the past few years, as a "cult favorite".

Burger King has run a number of special promotions recently, including selling one million Whoppers for only $1 dollar, as a way of saying “thanks a million” to fans who submitted their burger creations in the Million Dollar Whopper Contest. Burger King had also announced in November that the brand new Pickle Fries would be made available nationwide.

Burger King Brings Back Fan Favorite Item to New York State Locations

The New York Post reports that Burger King announced the return of the BK Melt sandwiches to menus starting December 19, for a limited time. There will be three options: a mushroom and Swiss blend, a bacon and American flavor, and a classic burger combo, according to the Post.

The Post also announced that the Burger King churro fries, which were released in October, are set to make a comeback, due to customer demand.

How Many Burger Kings Are in New York State?

According to 2024 numbers at Scrape Hero, New York state has 349 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for total number of Burger King locations.

