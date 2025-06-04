‘Sickening’ Murder, Dismemberment of Bulldog in Hudson Valley, NY

A man has pleaded guilty to unspeakable horrors that were done to a beloved pet bulldog in the Hudson Valley.

How anyone could harm a defenseless animal is beyond most people's comprehension, but the way a Hudson Valley bulldog named Bruno was brutally killed is something that will make your stomach turn.

A 40-year-old man from out of state pleaded guilty this week to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and the felony killing of an acquaintance's pet dog.

Guilty Plea Entered in Hudson Valley Dog Killing

Benjamin Tyler, a 40-year-old from New Milford, Connecticut has pled guilty to not only strangling Bruno, but also dismembering him and scattering his body parts around town.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney, Tyler choking Bruno to death during the first week of December. The dog belonged to a person whom Tyler had known for a long time and was staying with in New Rochelle.

After Bruno had been killed, prosecutors say the defendant dismembered the bulldog, placing its head and two legs in a box from a retail store and its torso in an orange bucket. Police say they later recovered the dog's body parts from different dumpsters near where Tyler was staying with Bruno's owner.

Jail Time Expected for Bulldog Killer

Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace called Tyler's actions "sickening beyond comprehension," and said, "He will soon have time to reflect on the depravity of his actions from the Westchester County Jail."

Tyler will appear in court on September 8, where he is expected to be sentenced to one year in jail.

