Food Network Featured Hudson Valley Restaurant Expands in 2023

A very popular Hudson Valley-based BBQ spot has made an exciting announcement about expanding its reach in the area with a new Rockland County location and surprised fans with the news of a new steakhouse.

'Brothers' Branch BBQ To Rockland County, Announce Brothers Steak

For those unfamiliar with Brothers Barbecue, let us introduce you to the Farella brothers, Gavin, Jamie and Chris, who opened what they called the 'BBQ shack' back in 2008. A 1,200 square foot space where they cooked up their North Carolina-raised recipes.

In August of 2010, after a devastating fire burned the business down, they got to work rebuilding, and in 2012 opened their very first full-service restaurant with seating for 100.

Currently, Brothers Barbecue operates out of their 2402 Route 32 New Windsor restaurant, serving their southern-style cuisine to the Hudson Valley.

Back in the spring of 2022, Brother Gavin was featured by Food Network on the show Chef Bootcamp which helps struggling professional cooks perfect their culinary skills and save their struggling businesses.

Now the Brothers have given us not one but two very exciting things to look forward to in 2023, more barbecue and a steakhouse.

Brothers Barbecue Will Serve West Nyack at the Palisades Center

Just when you thought the Palisades Center in Rockland County had it all, we find out that ThEATery will be welcoming Brothers Barbecue to West Nyack.

During the early hours of the first day of 2023, Brothers Barbecue posted a great video on their social media accounts to announce that they would officially be coming to the Palisades Center in 2023.

Located just off the thruway in West Nyack, the Palisades Center is home to four floors of shopping, entertainment (bowling, ice rink, ropes course, comedy club, arcade games) and of course great dining.

Brothers Give Sneak Peek At New Steakhouse in New Windsor

If the news of the Rockland County Brothers Barbecue location wasn't enough, they also snuck an announcement in on New Year's Eve about a new food adventure, Brothers Steak.

Another top-notch video that showcases some of the history of 'the Brothers,' goes on to show them hopping in their catering truck and heading across town to the location of a once popular Orange County Steakhouse that suddenly closed last year after nearly 30 years of serving the Hudson Valley.

We are eagerly awaiting more information about the opening dates for both of the new Brothers Hudson Valley locations.

