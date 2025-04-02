Bronx Woman Caught with Contraband at Dutchess County Prison

Normally when writing stories about people getting caught with narcotics or substances they shouldn't have, half the story is about how law enforcement actually first encountered these specific individuals. When an individual...stupidly...makes the attempt to enter a facility run by law enforcement, the job is basically half done.

That is exactly what happened just recently at a correctional facility here in Dutchess County and now one woman from the big city is learning a lesson the hard way.

Caught with Contraband in Beacon

This latest incident occurred this passed weekend on Saturday March 29, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers were alerted to and responded to an incident at the Fishkill Correctional Facility located in the City of Beacon.

The reason Troopers were required, if the title of this article didn't make it obvious enough, was because a woman from the Bronx, NY was caught attempting to bring what was deemed as "contraband" into the facility.

How this attempt was made was not stated specifically in the press release, however the suspect identified as 29-year old, Christine H. Price was arrested for bringing the substances into the facility.

The press release goes on to state that the substances she attempted to bring into the facility was "approximately 22 grams of marijuana and 4 grams of tobacco".

Charges Against

For her transgressions, Price was officially charged with the crime of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree. The crime is a misdemeanor and Price was later released from custody on an appearance ticket.

Previous Stories: Year Long Investigation Leads to Raid and Arrest in Dutchess County

She is scheduled to be back in the City of Beacon Court on that appearance ticket later this month, on Wednesday April 23, 2025.

