Year Long Investigation Leads to Latest Raid and Arrest in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force are no strangers to investigations in the Poughkeepsie area. Over the course of recent months and even years, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has opened and closed numerous investigations that have resulted in the arrests of multiple dangerous drug and narcotics dealers.

Many of these past investigations have taken place over the course of multiple weeks and commonly multiple months. The time factor makes this latest investigation carried out by the DCDTF all the more interesting, as agents have been working on it for the past year.

Year Long Investigation

Drug Task Force agents were first alerted to this case when residents of the High View Estates began making complaints of drug sales and drug activity in the area of where the estates are located on 26 Cooper Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Task Force Agents quickly began investigating the complaints and over the course of that investigation, they identified 41-year old, Luke M. Grady as being involved in the sales of dangerous drugs. Grady himself is a resident at the same High View Estates.

According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Dutchess County Gov, over the last year agents on multiple occasions made purchases of narcotics from Grady in the town of Poughkeepsie, most notably cocaine and fentanyl. This all led to Task Force Agents acquiring a warrant for Grady's residence.

Warrant Executed and Arrest Made

Task Force Agent's were finally able to execute the acquired warrant on Tuesday March 26, 2025 and were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT). Upon executing the warrant, Grady was placed under arrest and taken into custody for the previous sales he'd made to agents.

According to the press release, it does not appear that any additional drugs were found at the Grady residence, however during the raid agents did secure a sawed-off pistol grip shotgun. Grady was charged with one (1) count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, which is a Class B felony charge.

Grady after his arrest was taken to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for processing and was later transferred to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, where he was held until his arraignment. Grady was then arraigned and afterward was released by the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court as required by New York State Law.

It should also be noted that Grady is also facing additional charges. Those charges may be presented to a Grand Jury in relation to this case which is expected to happen in the near future. A specific date was not given for when that future date will be.

As they have with previous cases and investigations, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force urges residents in the area to contact them if they have any information pertaining to this investigation or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County. The Drug Task Force can be contacted via their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

