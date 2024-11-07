Put another tally on the board for the New York State Police as earlier this week Troopers out in Pleasant Valley were successful in arresting a suspect traveling through the region for possession of highly dangerous narcotic.

Stopped on the Taconic

The incident question took place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, when State Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Pleasant Valley. The vehicle was a 2018 Jeep Cherokee and Troopers pursued and successfully stopped the vehicle for what was called "violations of the vehicle and traffic law".

Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers began an investigation starting with identifying the driver of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 33-year old Larrington G. Henry of the Bronx, NY. Troopers continued their investigation which included a search, and according to the press release from the New York State Police, Troopers discovered Larrington to be in possession of approximately 103 grams of fentanyl.

Following the discovery, Troopers placed Larrington under arrest and later was officially charged in the town of Pleasant Valley Court with both Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree with Intent to Sell. Both charges are classified as class B felonies.

Following his appearance in court, Harrington was released, however he was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the court. Harrington's next appearance in court is scheduled for later this month on November 21, 2024 at 5:30pm.

Fentanyl Frenzy

In recent years, fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent in numerous narcotics related crimes, arrests and drug busts not just in the Hudson Valley but across New York State and throughout the U.S.A.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration fentanyl is...

a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery....it's similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent.

In a professional medical setting, fentanyl by itself clearly has a medical use and is not illegal, the problem with fentanyl is how it has been used and incorporated into the illegal drug market.

Because of fentanyl's incredible potency, it has been used as an additive to many illegal narcotics like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The fentanyl then makes what it's mixed with more powerful and also increases the likelihood of fatal interaction.

In addition, when it comes to fentanyl, it takes an incredibly small amount to be considered lethal. According to the DEA, two (2) milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal to individual, though it can vary based on ones own body size, tolerance and past usage.

According to the CDC, synthetic opioids like fentanyl contributed to the majority of overdose deaths in the United States between January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021. In that time, overdose deaths involving opioids rose 38.1 percent and overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids (primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl) rose 55.6 percent.

In short, it is because of fentanyl's potency, the fact that it's cheap and its prevalence that America's opioid crisis has only grown more severe over the recent years.

