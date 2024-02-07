The hits just keep on coming for the New York State Police. Recently members of the Troop F New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit or CSU, were successful in stopping and apprehending another suspect as law enforcement continues its battle to keep illegal narcotics off the streets and out of communities.

NYSP Latest Local Bust

The incident in question occurred just the other day on February 5, just before 6:30pm. State Troopers from the Troop F CSU spotted a vehicle, a 2013 blue Honda Pilot with Connecticut plates, traveling westbound on 17 near exit 94, violating what was described as "...several vehicle and traffic infractions".

Upon seeing the vehicle violating said vehicle and traffic, Troopers began their pursuit and quickly pulled the vehicle and driver over. Once pulled over, Troopers confronted the driver and were able to identify him as 24-year old, Fernando Rojas-Urena, of the Bronx.

In the course of questioning the Rojas-Urena, Troopers developed enough probable cause to begin a search of the vehicle. While inspecting the vehicle, Troopers discovered a "hidden compartment" in the vehicles glovebox. According to the official press release from the New York State police, it was at this point, Troopers called in the "big guns". The metaphorical big gun in this case was the four-legged fur-missile, Belgian Malinois K-9 named Moran (what a good "Maligator").

K-9 and Handlers Big Find

When K-9 Moran and his handler arrived on scene, they immidiately went to work. With the assist from Moran, Troopers discovered four kilograms (kilo's) of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle. Upon finding the cocaine, Troopers placed Rojas-Urena under arrest.

Fernando Rojas-Urena was officially charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree, and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Intent to Sell. After being officially charged, Rojas-Urena was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

With the charges against him, Rojas-Urena could be looking in the face of substantial time behind bars if found guilty. Criminal possession in the 1st degree is one of the most serious charges in the New York Penal Code; anyone found guilty of this charge could be faced with the prospect of life behind bars and a fine of $100,000.

The Criminal Possession charge in the 3rd degree with intent to sell also carries the potential of heavy jail time, which varies based on whether or not the accused possesses a prior criminal record. No criminal record would recommend a penalty of 5 years, while having a criminal record would increase that minimum to 10 years. A maximum sentence would be up to 25 years. In addition, a suspect could also be required to pay a fine of up to $30,000 if found guilty.

