Bring the Kids to a Fairy Tale Forest on Halloween

Halloween is supposed to be fun and scary. But some kids would rather it be more fun than scary. And I'm going to tell you about a fun and not-too-scary Halloween activity at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall that you and your whole family can enjoy. The I Spy Halloween Nature Trail Fairy Tale Forest. It sounds magical, doesn't it?

The Nature Museum needs help to lift the curse on Kenridge Farm. Head into the Fairy Tale Forest where your favorite storybook characters live, and keep a sharp eye out to see if they have the ingredients you will need to help reverse the curse. Find them all and a treat will be waiting upon your return. This self-guided activity is a great way for families to celebrate Halloween with COVID-19 precautions in place. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The event will be held at the Outdoor Discovery Center at 120 Muser Drive, which is the entrance across from 174 Angola Road. You will have to register your time to begin the I Spy Trail, offered every half hour from 10AM - 3PM. All tickets are 10 dollars, and children under two are free. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and required at all times, so please be respectful of staff, volunteers, and other visitors.

For more information about the I Spy Halloween Nature Trail fairy Tale Forest, including registration times and how to register, check out the event facebook page. To find out more about the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum and their programs, visit the HHNM website.