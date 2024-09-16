And Again! New York State Bridge Plowed By Another Truck

You guessed it, it's happened yet again. A frequently struck bridge in New York state, that was hit three times in less than 24 hours just last week, has been hit once again.

A police spokesperson had told The Post Standard that both a garbage truck and a tractor trailer hit the bridge within two hours the morning of September 10. The two crashes came after yet another tractor-trailer hit the same bridge in around 2:20 PM the day before, says offcials.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

Believe it or not, this bridge isn't even the most crashed upon bridge or overpass in the state. According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

New York State Bridge Plowed By Another Truck

The Post Standard reports that the Park Street Bridge in Syracuse was hit by another tractor-trailer. The crash occurred just after 7:30 Monday morning, says offcials. Again, signs posted near the bridge say that the clearance is 12 feet 2 inches, though hasn't stopped the overpass from being hit repeatedly though the years.