It has been quite the week of activity in Rockland County and for the Rockland County District Attorney's Office. Earlier this week, news of an incident at Rockland County Jail involving an inmate and corrections officers made waves and just yesterday news broke regarding a multi-time felon with over a dozen prior convictions was sentenced once again for a new set of charges.

Details on Ramapo Convict Latest Charges

All the details regarding this latest criminal case came straight from the Rockland District Attorney's Office and can be viewed on their Facebook page. According to the report, the suspect in this case identified as 46-year old Bernard Salas of Ramapo, was convicted and found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges following a jury trial in the County Court of Rockland County yesterday May 5, 2024.

Salas was in court on this occasion for two separate incidents that each occured back in 2023. The first incident occurred on June 14, 2023 where Salas went into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the Village of Spring Valley and stole a bag containing keys, paperwork, an electric scooter, and expired credit cards. In addition, Salas also went into a second vehicle and stole a pair of airpods. Both vehicles were parked in the driveway of a local residence.

The second incident occurred on December 7, 2023 when Salas attempted to cash a check at a local bank. At face value that sounds normal, the problem here was that the same check was reported as having been stolen out of another vehicle parked in another residential driveway the night before in the Town of Ramapo.

According to the report, when the check was stolen it was blank but Salas attempted cash it in for a total of $7,500. The check had been filled out with the a forged signature and the check had been made out to Salas. Bank workers were immidiately suspicious and refused to cash the check, which angered Salas causing him to curse at and threaten staff. It was only when refusing to leave the bank after staff requested he leave that the police were called.

Getting Rough with the Cops

When police arrived, Salas continued in refusal to leave. The altercation continued on but soon police placed Salas under arrest and charged him with Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Salas continued in his resisting arrest where he then spit in one officers face and then called at another which resulted in the drawing of blood.

The members of the Ramapo Police eventually got a hold of the situation, which was all captured via the banks security camera footage. Officers also took possession of the fraudulent check.

Official Charges and Past Offenses

Salas between both incidents was charged with laundry list of the following offenses...

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Forged instrument in the Second Degree (a class D Felony)

1 count of Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class E Felony)

1 count of Petit Larceny (a class A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Resisting Arrest (a class A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Attempted Assault in the Third Degree (a class B Misdemeanor)

count of Trespass (a violation)

1 count of Harassment in the Second Degree (a violation)

1 count of Disorderly Conduct (a violation)

As mentioned before, Salas also has an extensive record of other convicted offenses. In total prior to these events, Salas had been convicted of 4 felonies and 9 misdemeanors. This makes Salas a mandatory predicate felon.

Salas expected to be back in court on August 13, 2024. he's facing a mandatory minimum of at least 2-4 years in state prison or up to 3 ½-7 years in state prison because of the charge for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

When his day of sentencing arrives, the court will have an option to hold a hearing on Salas punishment. His extensive criminal history means that the court will have the ability to send him away for between 15 years and the rest of his life.

