Brews for Rescues Mardi Gras Party at Newburgh Brewing
If you love animals and you love beer, make sure you're in Newburgh this Sunday. This Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1PM - 4PM Newburgh Brewing Company on 88 South Colden Street will be hosting a Mardi Gras Party and Rescue Challenge fundraiser to benefit Pirate Dogs OC and local area rescue groups.
Come on out and join the fun and help your favorite rescue win half of the big 50-50 raffle. Wear your Mardi Gras costume for a chance to win a prize for best costume. It's going to be a family friendly afternoon with music by the band All Too Real. All cash tips will be donated back to Pirate Dogs, so come meet the guest bartenders. There will also be a pet food drive again this year. And of course, plenty of craft beer and food will be available.
For more information about this Sunday's Brews for Rescues Mardi Gras Party at Newburgh Brewing Company, check out the event facebook page.
