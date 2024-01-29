‘Smile 2′ Movie Filming to Shut Down Major Hudson Valley Road

Police say to expect significant traffic delays as Paramount Pictures takes over a Hudson Valley town and closes a major highway for filming.

The cast and crew of Smile 2 will be the only ones allowed to travel on a U.S. Highway in the Hudson Valley between the hours of 9:30am to 3:00pm. While this may be a major inconvenience to many drivers, that's showbiz!

Smile 2 has begun filming throughout the Hudson Valley, with its primary filming locations set in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls. Last week, crews could be seen hard at work in downtown Newburgh. Filming took place at the Lofts at the Foundry on Edward Street. Because of its proximity to the shooting location, the Newburgh Brewing Company was used as a home base for cast and crew. Food trucks were brought in and the taproom was taken over by production until 4pm for most of the week.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smile 2 Filming to Shut Down Major Hudson Valley Highway

According to police, there will be "significant traffic delays" on Monday in the Village of Ellenville. Paramount Pictures will be filming on U.S. Highway 209 between Schrade Ct. and Washington Ave. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down between 9:30am and 3pm.

Alternate routes are also expected to be congested while cars are rerouted to avoid the Village of Ellenville. Police say that they will have personnel on Berme Road to help move traffic as quickly as possible around the filming location.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

More Filming Expected in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls

You can expect more filming to take place throughout the Hudson Valley between now and the end of March. More business closures and road diversions are likely, as production crews have had a history of taking over whole street blocks in the Hudson Valley for film shoots.

As more specific locations are announced we will keep you posted.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler