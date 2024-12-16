Award-Winning Hudson Valley Brewery Goes Mobile With Food Truck

One of the Hudson Valley's most acclaimed breweries is going mobile.

The only thing better than heading out to your favorite brewery is the brewery coming to you. And that's what will be happening this spring when the newest food truck hits the streets of the Hudson Valley.

Poughkeepsie, New York Brewery Purchases Mobile Catering Business

Mill House Brewing Company has announced the purchase of Embers Wood-Fired Oven. The full-service mobile catering business is the latest venture from Daniel Crocco and Jamie Bishop who founded Mill House Brewing Company in 2013.

In September the duo announced that they would be opening a second location at the former Gunk Haus restaurant in Highland. The Ridge by Mill House is expected to open in early 2025 as a sister restaurant to the original location on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie.

The owners admit that it's probably the wrong time to be purchasing another established business, but say that's "when the most magic happens". Although they are working around the clock to open The Ridge, Crocco and Bishop say that purchasing Embers Wood-Fired Oven is an opportunity that they just couldn't pass up.

What to Expect From Embers by Mill House

The new business is named Embers by Mill House and will serve wood-fired food such as sausages, pizza, beer-steamed mussels, pastas and more alongside their award-winning pints of beer out of a vintage 1963 Boyertown GMC Step-Van.

The vehicle has a custom-built Forza Forni wood-fired pizza oven which the duo says will be available for private events as well as making regular stops at The Ridge by Mill House when it opens in Highland.

Currently, Embers by Mill House is accepting reservations for this spring. You can check out menu packages and more details on the Mill House Brewing Company website.

