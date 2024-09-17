The team behind Poughkeepsie, New York's successful Mill House Brewing Company is set to open a new location.

Since launching in 2013, Mill House Brewing Company has found creative ways to keep up with demand. After brewmaster Jamie Bishop's craft beers began winning awards and selling out at the restaurant, the team opened up a state-of-the-art brew house in the City of Poughkeepsie. The facility not only creates enough beer to keep restaurant patrons happy but also pumps out kegs and cans that are distributed across New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Beer isn't the only thing in demand at Mill House. The food created by executive chef Daniel Crocco is so good that staff once received death threats when a special Chinese food-inspired pop-up menu quickly sold out.

Keeping up with a hungry and thirsty customer base is something that Mill House Brewing Company has been navigating for over 11 years, which is one of the reasons they've now decided to expand with a second location.

Mill House Brewing Company Mill House Brewing Company loading...

Mill House Brewing Company Expands to Highland, New York

On Monday, Mill House Brewing Company officially announced that it is opening up a new location in Highland, New York. The Ridge by Mill House will be located on South Street at the former site of the Gunk Haus.

Earlier this month, diners were distraught to learn that the Gunk Haus had suddenly decided to shut its doors. After 14 years in business, the German restaurant said farewell to customers, inviting them to visit one final time over the Labor Day weekend. Then, without warning, shut down days earlier. Customers were left unable to use gift cards and have a final meal at the restaurant.

Now, The Ridge will welcome back those customers as well as fans of Mill House Brewing Company who will no longer have to drive across the river.

Mill House Brewing Company Mill House Brewing Company loading...

The Ridge by Mill House Menu

Crocco says the Ridge will offer a completely different menu than Mill House, but one that should still feel familiar to fans of the Poughkeepsie restaurant.

We’re proud of what we’ve created here in Dutchess County and we’re eager to bring that same passion and experience, with a twist, of course, to a new community.

The chef explains that The Ridge will have a rotating menu that includes a variety of "thoughtfully prepared, out-of-the-box options that are sure to become fan favorites".

Of course, The Ridge will also feature a full menu of Mill House Beers and cocktails. There is one thing, however, that the new restaurant will have that will not be available at the Poughkeepsie restaurant.

The view of the Shawangung Mountains is something Bishop says The Ridge will take full advantage of. Renovations to the building will focus on bringing the feeling of the mountains to diners with both indoor and outdoor seating. Customers will be surrounded by a "welcoming, cabin-esque atmosphere" that will complement the dining experience.

Mill House Brewing Company Mill House Brewing Company loading...

Opening Date for The Ridge by Mill House in Highland, New York

Croco and Bishop say that they've already started to work on renovations and are assembling a new staff. The new restaurant should be completed and ready to officially open up this winter.

Breweries with the Best Eats The Hudson Valley has a great reputation for creating some of the most delicious and creative beers in New York State. But something else to note is the quality of the food that you can enjoy at some of the Hudson Valley's finest breweries. Check out 6 of our favorite brewery eats throughout the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers