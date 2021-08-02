Brand-New Hudson Valley Deli Closed After Car Crashes Into Deli

Owners of a brand-new deli fear the business will be closed forever and are asking for help after a car crashed into the deli.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kristina Rolon, her fiance and a business partner opened up The Horseman Deli in Sleepy Hollow on April 28, 2021.

"It has always been our dream to own a restaurant one day, and we were able to make this dream a reality when we were able to officially open our doors. The three of us poured our life savings in order to make this establishment a place that represented the amazing and historic town of Sleepy Hollow NY with our love of serving high-quality food," Rolono wrote.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., a car drove into the deli. The Horseman Deli is now closed until further notice as major repairs are needed. Rolon

"The event is truly devastating and has set us back greatly as we are no longer able to operate our business for at least the next 3-6 months. As a business only being open for 3 months during a pandemic, I am very concerned The Horseman Deli will not make it if we don’t have the financial means to support itself as well as make the necessary repairs," Rolon said in a GoFundMe page set up to save the deli, CLICK HERE to donate.

Repairs include a new wall for the front of the building, glass windows, flooring, ceiling, and kitchen equipment since glass shards made their way all the way to the kitchen deeming everything totally unusable and unsafe.

Keep Scrolling:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.