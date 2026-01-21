Hudson Valley Man Goes Viral With TKO On Boxing Game

Alex Oquendo had incredible punching power that sent the punching bag flying during a recent visit to the arcade at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY.

Alex and his girlfriend Lizzette Velez took a recent trip to the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, a usual stop for the couple when they go out. One thing Alex always enjoys doing there is hitting the punching bag on the boxing machine at Round1 Bowling & Arcade.

"I hit that punch machine any chance I get and it has happened over a span of a few months and each time my score rose higher and higher and we would always get a crowd around us with priceless reactions", Alex says. So he walked up to the arcade and owner Michael was there to greet him, got his tokens, and after several rounds, he managed to hit his highest score of 2828. He kept hitting the bag in multiple different ways trying to figure out how to get his score just a bit higher.

Photo credit: Matt Epler Photo credit: Matt Epler loading...

Alex was thinking about what coach Jose Toledo would always drill into into his head: "Relax the shoulders, turn the hips, think speed not power”. "With this thought in my head I applied the best technique I could I possibly deliver into the bag", he says. The impact was so hard that it sent the punching bag flying past his head and rolling on the floor of the Galleria mall.

The arcade owner told him that had never happened before with the bag being ripped directly from the base. He said the connecting screw has come out before but this was never before seen. After sending the video (filmed by his girlfriend) to a few people and putting a post up on his social media, the video went viral less than 24 hours later with over 1.7 million views currently.

See Video below.

I can’t believe this happened to me at our local Middletown Galleria mall! This would have never been possible without the training I received at Untouchables Boxing under the watchful eye of coach Jose Toledo. If you would like to come train with us or have any questions about the gym contact 845-807-7194

Photo credit: Lizzette Velez Photo credit: Lizzette Velez loading...

Alex Oquendo of Wurtsboro, who works as a Deputy Sherriff with the Sullivan County Sherriff's Department tells us that he's been working out for over 15 years and joined Untouchables Boxing in Liberty, NY in 2019 because he realized nothing compared to the difficulty of the workouts the gym provided and it is always such a motivating and positive environment. It's where he learned to perfect his craft and technique because he had been a self taught boxer for over ten years with no guidance until he met his coach/mentor Jose Toledo. Without the training I received at the gym I don’t think that would have been possible to do to that punch machine.

