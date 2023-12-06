Borscht Belt Museum Uses Winter Break to Plan 2024 Major Updates

The Borscht Belt Region was a place for people to escape to and spend time with their friends and family.

Those who visited were able to experience summer outside of New York City and enjoy the breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley, fresh air and a community that they love.

The Borscht Belt Region could be described as,

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York"

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. However, the Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

Have You Heard Of The Borscht Belt Museum?

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

This local museum has become increasingly popular, especially with celebrities on board of it.

Fran Drescher and other celebrities are on the board of the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

This summer, I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission". I loved the humor before even entering the building.

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a friendly volunteer and other local residents. I was able to walk around, learn and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

What Can You Expect When You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ulster County, NY

Canva, Borscht Belt Museum Canva, Borscht Belt Museum loading...

During my visit to the Borscht Belt Museum, I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. Those who are excited about the opening can countdown the date until 2025, which marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.

There will be interactive activities, workshops, lectures, film series and more available at the Borscht Belt Museum.

I had fun posing with their microphone that was underneath the Showbiz sign on site and looking at the clothing and jewelry that was worn by members of the Borscht Belt Region. On TV at the pop up Borscht Belt Museum, they had Fran Drescher from The Nanny playing as well.

The building in the museum is historic and has a story to tell of its own. The Borscht Belt Museum was built in the 1920s as a bank. It's interesting to think about how it played such a large role in so many lives of those who enjoyed staying there later in time.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?



On their website and social media, the Borscht Belt Museum shared information about their closing date for 2023. The pop up Borscht Belt Museum closed for the winter on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Personally, I look forward to visiting this museum again in the spring, March of 2024 and see what other additions they have added until the official opening in 2025.

On November 19, 2023, the Borscht Belt Museum made a post on social media.

"So long, sweet pop-up! The Borscht Belt Museum's inaugural show, "Vacationland! Catskills Resort Culture 1900-1980," has officially come to an end. We’ll be back with an exciting new exhibit in the spring. Thanks to the thousands of people who visited our new home in Ellenville. We hope you carry the memories with you like a giant souvenir keychain photo viewer. In the meantime, be sure to follow us so you don't miss out on the smorgasbord of fascinating programming and fun events we'll be announcing in the weeks to come. Special thanks to Robin Schwartzman for creating and loaning us this wonderful sculpture."

However, the Borscht Belt Museum has already shared information about what they have planned in 2024.

When Did The Borscht Belt Fest Take Place In 2023?

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

The Borscht Belt Fest took place on July 29, 2023 in Ellenville, NY. This is known for being an annual event that highlights the never forgotten Borscht Belt time and era.

There were stand up comedians, educational programming, live music and more.

The Borscht Belt Museum Is Using Winter Break To Plan 2024 Updates s



On social media, the Borscht Belt Museum shared information about upcoming plans that they have for the new year.

The Borscht Belt Museum announced their Hanukkah party and is extending the invite on social media. They shared,

"We're having a Hanukkah party and you're invited! Come join the Borscht Belt Museum team and friends at Sideways Bar in Ellenville on Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 pm - 8pm. Have drinks, a nosh and enjoy music from great local vendors and artists. Food: Fantzye Bagels, Good Pierogi and Latke Tour '23 Cheer: Chertok Wines, Camuna Cellars, Eve's Cidery & Usonia Wine. Music: Chai on Life Tickets are $20 with the code BORSCHT, available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../lchaim-to-light-a-hanukah"

Guests can also look forward to the Borscht Belt Fest of 2024.

In a recent email that I received, I learned that the Borscht Belt Fest will return in 2024. Guests can look forward to two days of fun, entertainment, food and more.

The Borscht Belt Fest will take place in downtown Ellenville, NY on Saturday July 27, 2024 and Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Follow the Borscht Belt Museum on social media and check in to their website for additional, upcoming information.

Borscht Belt Museum

90 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428

Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

