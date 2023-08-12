Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum
In the Hudson Valley, new businesses are opening and local residents and out of town visitors are soaking up summer. From local hiking trails to swimming holes, eateries and breweries to see and new attractions to explore, there's never any time to be bored in the Hudson Valley.
The Hudson Valley has become an increasingly popular area visited by not only out-of-town residents but celebrities as well. Over the past couple of years, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have made a trip or two to the Hudson Valley. Post Malone, Flo Rida, Woody Harrelson, Ben Stiller, and more have shown their love for our area.
Celebrities such as Kelsey Grammer, Paul Rudd, and Hilarie Burton not only own businesses in and around the Hudson Valley but it's been rumored that they live within these beautiful counties.
Will Celebrities Be Spending More Time In The Hudson Valley?
Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton and other celebrities own Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, NY. If you visit, there may be a chance that you can see them around.
In Dutchess County, NY Samuel's Sweet Shop is hiring "spectacular" people for their locally owned business.
With the opening of a new museum in the Catskills, it will not only draw in locals, out of town residents but some of Hollywood's biggest stars in Ulster County, NY.
