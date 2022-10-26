Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night

If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance.

Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.

Depressed over the fact that this may be our family's last year at LEGOLAND, I was excited to hear about a special adults-only event that sounds just up my alley.

What's an Adult LEGO Event?

According to LEGOLAND, this special event will give visitors over 18 years of age the chance to "experience a night of LEGO fun for grownups only." Alcohol, adult-themed activities and other unique experiences aimed at mature LEGO fans will all take place during this special ticketed event.

What's Included?

Admission to LEGOLAND Adult Night includes some pretty cool perks including one free drink (more alcohol is available to purchase), Adult-themed LEGO games, activities and builds led by an actual Master Builder, Escorted tours of the rides, a guided "Miniland twilight tour", free parking and a 10% discount at the park store.

When is it?

The LEGOLAND Adult Night will take place on Wednesday, November 9 from 6pm to 9pm. Only guests over 18 will be able to access the park during this time.

How much does it cost?

Tickets for this special three-hour event are currently on sale for $49.99. This not only includes tickets and parking, but also the extras listed above.

While this event may not be for everyone, it sounds like a great night out for those adults who've longed to check out LEGOLAND but didn't have any kids to bring along with them. If this sounds like something you'd like to attend you better act fast. Tickets for this special adults-only night are being offered on a limited basis and are only available online.

