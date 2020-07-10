Body, Car Missing Since 2008 Pulled From Hudson River

The car belonging to a man who went missing in 2008 and a body was pulled from the Hudson River.

On Thursday, A car was pulled from the Hudson River not far from the Poughkeepsie Ice House in Poughkeepsie. More information isn't known at this time, New York State Police Troop K Public Information Officer A.J. Hicks confirmed to Hudson Valley Post a car was found in the Hudson River, but couldn't provide more information at this time. Hicks said more

Later on Friday police provided more information. Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, near Victor C. Waryas Park, State Police Under Water Recovery Team members were conducting sonar training operations and discovered a sunken vehicle in the Hudson River approximately 75 feet from shore at a depth of about 24 feet.

On Thursday, the vehicle identified as a blue 2001 Hyundai Accent, was recovered from the water by URT members with the assistance of City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Troop K Forensic Investigation Unit. The vehicle has been determined to be related to a missing person case filed with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 2008, police say.

After removing the vehicle to a secure location, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and Troop K FIU members discovered human remains inside, olice say. Positive identification of the remains and manner of death will be pending a full investigation.

Police have yet to identify the body, but Rohan Brown went missing in 2008 in a 2001 Blue Hyundai.

Brown of Poughkeepsie was scheduled to start his senior year at the University of Albany in August of 2008, but went missing after a traffic stop in New Paltz. Brown was driving a 2001 blue Hyundai Accent, with New York license plate DPY-4895.