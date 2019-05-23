Boaters Can Expect More Sheriffs on the River This Weekend

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson announced that marine patrol

deputies will be patrolling the Hudson River this Memorial Day weekend as the recreational boating season begins.

According to the 2018 Recreational Boating Report published by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, there were 17 fatal boating accidents resulting in 19 fatalities.

All boaters are encouraged to boat responsibly by completing a boating safety course, wearing a personal flotation device (PFD), following the navigational rules and avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages or drugs while operating a boat.

The law requires that children under the age of twelve wear a personal flotation device when on a boat. The law also requires anyone on a personal watercraft or anyone being towed on water skis or on a tube to wear a PFD.

In the event of an emergency, boaters should also be familiar with ways to call for help. This includes hailing the U.S. Coast Guard on channel 16 on the VHF marine radio, calling 911 from their cell phone or using visual distress signals.

