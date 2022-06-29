Rock legends Blue Oyster Cult will play Sugar Loaf PAC this Fall.

Blue Oyster Cult was formed out of Long Island, NY, and had a string of hit songs. They released their fourth studio album Agents of Fortune in 1976 on Columbia Records. The album would go platinum, peaking at number 29 on the U.S. Billboard chart thanks to help from the single "Don't Fear the Reaper". The song would become the band's biggest hit and a staple on rock radio. With the album's success, the band would become a larger concert attraction, reaching its commercial peak on the tour circuit. Other hit singles include "Godzilla" and "Burnin' for You".

Blue Oyster Cult has sold 25 million albums worldwide since the release of its debut album in 1972. The most long-lasting, and successful lineup of Blue Oyster Cult included Buck Dharma (lead guitar, vocals), Eric Bloom (guitar, vocals), Allen Lanier (keyboards, rhythm guitar), and Joe Bouchard (bass), and Al Bouchard (drums).

BOC Celebrating 50 years

Blue Oyster Cult is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year with a series of special shows. They'll play Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 pm. Tickets are available through OME Events, Ticketmaster, and the Sugar Loaf PAC box office. More info here.

BOC is a great band that I've always been a big fan of and have seen live many times over the years. Glad to see they are still out there doing their thing and celebrating 50 years.



