Here is another great opportunity for up-and-coming Hudson Valley Actors. If you happen to be a male, blonde, and you can ride a bike, there just may be a role for you. Hudson Valley Casting has put out a call for blonde males of all ages for a new commercial being filmed in Kingston, NY.

They are looking for a slim boy, aged 6 - 8 years old to ride a BMX bike, a slim teen male to ride a mountain bike, and a slim 20 - 40-year-old male to ride a road bike with all the gear. They are looking for people who actually have blonde hair, no dark roots. The pay is $150 a day for up to eight hours. It’s a flat rate with no usage fee. The commercial will be shot sometime during the first two weeks of April for one day. The exact day has yet to be determined.

To audition for the commercial, you will need to get your current photos and videos ready on your phone or device prior to filling out the required form. They are looking for short, simple videos. Video one should be 30 - 60 seconds, with you telling your name, your age (if under 18), your vaccination status, your location, and a brief story about your bike and how you learned to ride. Video two should be a 30 - 60 second video of you riding your bike.

Are you a blonde, bike-riding male looking to break into acting? Think this is a role you’d be interested in? For all of the details and other acting opportunities, visit the Hudson Valley Casting website.

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley's Best German Restaurants

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.