Bizarre Bazaar This Weekend in Amenia, NY

An interesting and unique event is set to take place this weekend at Four Brothers Drive-in Theater in Amenia.

This event sounds super cool! And October is the perfect time of year for it as we approach Halloween.

Bizarre Bazaar Facebook

What will You Find at the Bizarre Bazaar?

The Bizarre Bazaar will feature a vendor market with over 20 vendors and an assortment of oddities, hand-crafted goods, and artists. Music will be provided by DJ Shredder spinning classic 80's horror music to get you in the mood for the spooky season. Belly/Sword dancer Emily Quant will be there for a show and they'll be puppet/dragon shows throughout the day.

There is a $5 entrance fee for the vendor market which goes from 11 am-4 pm. You'll be able to get food at the restaurant and snack shack on-premise and there will be a late showing of the movie Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends

Universal Pictures World Premiere Of "Halloween Ends" - Arrivals Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Halloween Ends is a 2022 American slasher film opening this Friday, Oct. 14 in theaters, and streaming on Peacock.

It's the thirteenth installment in the Halloween franchise, and the final film in the "H40" trilogy that commenced with the 2018 film and directly follows the 1978 film, disregarding all other entries. as a big fan of the Halloween movie franchise, it is a must to see Jamie Lee Curtis portraying the role of Laurie Strode and to see Michael Myers suited up for one last hoorah.

The Bizarre Bazaar sounds like the ultimate, cool thing to do this weekend. If you need more info, check out the Facebook event page here.

