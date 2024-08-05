“Biohazard” Leads To Foul Smelling Hudson Valley Burger King [Photos]

An incident at a local Hudson Valley Burger King Friday led to customers gagging while trying to eat.

Got word of an awful incident that occurred at a Hudson Valley Burger King this past Friday afternoon, involving a biohazard incident that stunk up the entire restaurant, eventually shutting down the dining area for a short time while the drive-thru reportedly remained open.

Who doesn't love Burger King? Home of the Whopper, according to 2023 numbers, New York state has 342 Burger King locations statewide.

New York state is 4th in the U.S. for a total number of Burger King locations. There are approximately 20 Burger King locations throughout the Hudson Valley area.

Biohazard at Burger King Fishkill

A posting in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group by Christina Vaitkus warned everyone about a biohazard incident at the BK located at 730 US-Rt 9, Fishkill, NY this past Friday afternoon around 2 pm.

Avoid Fishkill Burger King today, huge biohazard!

We reached out to Christina Vaitkus for details about the incident as she was there around 2 pm on Friday, Aug 2 as a paying customer.

She said, "The whole restaurant smelled badly and then my son went to use the bathroom and we discovered a trail of feces and feces all over the wall, door, and floor in and near the bathroom. They continued serving through the drive thru even though the whole restaurant smelled very badly."

"Before we saw the explosion, there were even employees behind the counter and in the kitchen complaining about the smell. The human feces even got on my son’s hand which has a laceration because there was poop on the door handle as well. I’m disgusted they didn’t shut down the restaurant to clean it. We were feeling sick from the smell while we ate and I threw out all of my food. All they did was lock the doors but they still served food out of the drive thru window! So gross."

See photos below: WARNING Graphic Photo

Photo credit: Christina Vaitkus/Canva Photo credit: Christina Vaitkus/Canva loading...

It seems that employees were perhaps unaware of the bathroom situation for a time until notified and after discovering the mess in the bathroom they shut down the restaurant for a time to clean and sanitize before reopening. The drive-thru reportedly stayed open the entire time.

We contacted the Burger King restaurant in Fishkill shortly after hearing about the incident Friday afternoon and an employee on the phone confirmed that a customer had defecated all over in the bathroom, but that that everything had been cleaned up and sanitized and the restaurant was reopened. Commenting on the incident, Christina Vaitkus's seven-year-old son was quoted as saying, “Well, this is crappy”. LOL

