Bills fans have a lot to be excited about as we enter a new N.F.L. season. Not only is "New York state's only professional football team" expected to be one of the league's top contenders this year, but development on a nearly $2 billion new stadium is now underway as well.

Unfortunately, one member of the Bills Mafia may have taken that enthusiasm a little too far, according to police.

While one sheriff praised Sunday's Bills crowd as the "best behaved crowd that we’ve seen since our administration has been in place”, you can always count on one person to mess everything up.

Police Say Naked New York State Man Under the Influence of Drugs Fell in Construction Pit

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says that a man "jumped a fence while under the influence of multiple drugs and alcohol" and fell into a 30-foot deep pit at the site of the future New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

See Also: Naked Man in New York State Runs For Public Office

WIVB says that police told them they were called right after 12 Noon Sunday, as a "naked man covered in feces allegedly jumped a 10-foot tall fence and fell into a pit in the construction site" Police say the 29-year-old suspect told them he was under the influence of not only alcohol, but LSD, cocaine and marijuana.

Carolina K. Smith,M.D. Carolina K. Smith,M.D. loading...

Police say the naked guy was taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation, and then to the local hospital. The suspect was charged with criminal trespass and was released on an appearance ticket, says law enforcement.

See Also: Police Say New York Man Went on Naked Rampage in Vegas & Punched One-Legged Man

Police say this was an "isolated incident"