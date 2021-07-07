Bill Demilio: WPDH's Vet Who Rocks for June

This Month's Vet Who Rocks is Bill Demilio. Nominated by Allie Norris, Bill is being recognized for his work both in the military and after his enlistment. Norris says, "Bill is a great candidate for this competition. He works very hard for his family and friends and fellow veterans." We couldn't agree more. Bill will receive $500 and is in the running for $10,000 that will be handed out to a Hudson Valley veteran on Veteran's Day. The Vets Who Rock program is proudly funded by our partners; Tompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.