Big Music Festival Coming to Gardiner, NY

Summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least that’s what the song says, and here in the Hudson Valley, it’s pretty much true. There are all sorts of concerts and festivals happening throughout the summer, and they're happening all over the Hudson Valley. Many towns even have live music during the week. That’s definitely a summertime thing.

One very cool music festival coming up this month is the 5th Annual Moosic Fest at Kiernan Farm. Get it? Moosic Festival because it’s on a farm. And cows say moo. But don’t let the cute name fool you. This is a serious music festival with some of the best Hudson Valley bands playing throughout the day.

When is Moosic Fest?

The 5th Annual Moosic Fest will be held on Saturday, July 16 at Kiernan Farm on Bruynswick Road in Gardiner. Gates open at 11 AM, the music will kick off at 12:30 PM and will continue all day until 9 PM. Sit back, relax, dance, and enjoy food, beverages, music, yard games and some beautiful views. Food can be purchased from food trucks Off the Hook and Popeez and Bruynswick Winery will be selling wine, local craft beer and spirits. Sounds like the perfect summer day.

And the music? The Dan Brother Band, John Malino, Jack Spann Band, Book of James and Ian Moore on fiddle. That’s quite a line-up. Kids under 10 are free and sorry, but no pets will be allowed at Moosic Fest. For ticket information and to find out more about the 5th Annual Moosic Fest, visit the Moosic Fest web page.

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out

One of the Best Views in Ulster County, Hands Down Photos from the Giant Kaleidoscope in Mount Tremper