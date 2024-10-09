Millennial Disney Icon Shares New Images from Hudson Valley Vacation

Apparently the Hudson Valley is where dreams are made of!

The Hudson Valley has become a hotspot for filming movies and TV shows over the past couple of years. It's also become a very popular spot for celebrities to live and visit.

Most recently, both SNL star Tina Fey and The Office icon Steve Carell were separately spotted in Beacon at the Yankee Clipper diner this week alone. It's since been confirmed that both stars are currently working on a new project in the area.

Another star recently posted photos from their vacation in the Hudson Valley this season.

Hilary Duff's Hudson Valley Vacation

TV, movie and music star Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share recent photos and videos from her trip to the Hudson Valley.

The actress shared a combination of 20 photos and videos from her time at one of the Hudson Valley's scenic farm resorts.

The actress shared a combination of 20 photos and videos from her time at one of the Hudson Valley's scenic farm resorts.

Hilary Duff in Gardiner, NY

Duff shared an array of memories from her trip which included martinis, mountain views, and even some bee keeping(?)

Duff shared photos of her and her partner enjoying the sweeping scape. Look familiar?

Hilary Duff at Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley Hilary Duff via Instagram loading...

Duff and her partner spent their vacation at Wildflower Farms in Gardiner.

Wildflower Farms is a rustic resort and promoted as a place to, "reconnect with nature." They offer free-standing cabins to rent that overlook the Shawangunk Ridge in Ulster County.

Beyond just the really aesthetically pleasing lodging offered at Wildflower Farms, Duff shared photos and videos of some of the excursions and activities offered at the resort.

One photo in Duff's post shows donkeys they met. According to their website, Wildflower Farms offers "morning feeding sessions" where visitors can feed chickens and explore other animals on the farm including Icelandic sheep and donkeys.

Duff also shared a photo of her and her partner in full beekeeper garb, another experience Wildflower Farms offers.

Take a look at Hilary Duff's Hudson Valley vacation below:

