Bethel Woods Welcomes Summer of Soul, Outdoor Film Screening

There is no place like home, that is how I feel when I step on the grounds at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts. Growing up, I never really knew why I felt at such peace and loved being there. As I started going to concerts with my friends, tailgating in the parking lot and enjoying the live music, I then realized why I loved being there.

These groovy grounds have probably held such great memories from 1969. I love imagining how everyone felt when celebrities such as Jimi Hendrix, Santana and Grateful Dead entered the stage during those 3 days of love and peace.

I have had picnics there, adventured through the Bindy Bazaar trail and toured the museum. There is so much to see, feel and hear at Bethel Woods which is why I am excited that they have started something new.

An outdoor film screening of Questlove, Ahmir Thompson’s film, Summer of Soul will capture the eyes of visitors. This will take place on Thursday, July 1, 20201 at 8:30 pm.

Summer of Soul highlights music, history, culture, and fashion during the summer of 69. This film brings awareness to the healing power that music can have. Summer of Soul also includes performances that were never seen before by many musicians such as Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Sly & the Family and more.

To be apart of this event, you must get your ticket in advance. If you would like to reserve your ticket, visit here.

To find out about more about this event and Bethel Woods, follow the link here.

Have you ever been to Bethel Woods before? Share your story with us below.