5 Stops Anthony Bourdain Made in the Hudson Valley

Anthony Bourdain, the prolific chef and travel journalist, passed away 6 years ago on June 8th, 2018. Known for his candid commentary and deep affinity for exploring new cultures, Bourdain became a worldwide and well-respected household name.

Between his shows Parts Unknown and No Reservations, Bourdain toured the globe finding traditional delicacies while sharing a peak into many less-tradionally visited destinations. From trying Khash in Armenia and drinking Yak Milk in Nepal to tasting Maqluba in the Gaza Strip and Barbequed Goat in Ethiopia, Bourdain refused to live his life following second-hand apprehensions built by another's ignorance.

While he spent a great deal of time traveling the world, he made numerous stops around the United States as well, including 5 stops right here in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Visited

While some of the restaurants have since closed, here are the Hudson Valley restaurants Anthony Bourdain highlighted.

Quaker Creek Store in Goshen, NY

Bourdain visited Quaker Creek Store in Goshen in 2010. During season 6 of his show No Reservations, Bourdain dedicated a whole episode to the Hudson Valley and explored 3 different eateries. At Quaker Creek Store, Bourdain tried Polish classics like pierogis and kielbasa.

Quaker Creek Store has been a family-run business since 1947 and is located in the black dirt region of Orange County. What started as an effort to preserve the art of charcuterie flourished into a traditional European store serving up specialty items like Smoked Kielbasy, Weisswurst, traditional Polish Kiszka, Lebercase, a variety of Homemade Pierogis and so much more.



Bourdain isn't the only famous chef to make a stop at the Hudson Valley store. Food Network's Bobby Flay also paid the shop a visit for his show Food Nation.

Quaker Creek Store is still up and running. They're located at 767 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, NY.

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, NY

In the same episode, Bourdain is seen visiting Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz.

Bourdain has a late afternoon tea at Mohonk featuring finger sandwiches. While Bourdain illudes to Mohonk harkening eerie similarities to the Overlook Hotel from The Shining by saying, "I gotta get upstairs and take an axe to Shelley Duvall," he does share his affinity for the spot by saying, "Mohonk Mountain House is a magical place that'd be impossible to replicate anywhere."



Mohonk Mountain House is of course still fully operational with a recent rating of being the 2nd Best Hotel Restaurant.

Mohonk Mountain House is located at 1000 Mountain Rest Road in

New Paltz.

The Culinary Institute of America

Right across the river in Hyde Park, Bourdain also paid a visit to his alma mater the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Here, he partook in a Cuisines of Asia course with current CIA students, reliving his early chef days.

While Bourdain tasted the results of his cooking assignment, he did not formally dine at the CIA for the show. However, the CIA does currently operate

Their restaurants include their locally sourced, American cuisine-focused restaurant called America Bounty, their well-known French-inspired eatery The Bocuse Restaurant, and their authentic Italian spot Ristorante Caterina de' Medici.

Roundout Bay Cafe & Marina

Located in Kingston, NY, the Roundout Bay Cafe & Marina was a casual, local favorite. In speaking with locals at the bar during Bourdain's visit, one dine defined the place as, "a workman's bar." Intaking a poll, multiple patrons admitted to visiting the bar on a daily basis. Roundout Bay Cafe & Marina has since closed its doors. Some reviews left by patrons followed the tune of, "Best bar of all time. Grab a kayak or stand up paddle board from A Day Away (tell Jesse Elyse sent you) and order cocktails by Mallory. Joe is the best server. Ask Larry nicely if you can take a dip."

X20 Xaviars on the Hudson in Yonkers, NY

Anthony Bourdain brought Bill Murray along with him on his visit to X20 Xaviars on the Hudson. At X20 Xaviars, Murray explained to Bourdain his affinity for the history and beauty of the Hudson Valley as they wined and dined. X20 Xaviars on the Hudson is still up and running today. Taking residence in a turn-of-the-century pier, the views from the eatery are one of its hallmarks.

The menu straddles Italian, Spanish, French, and Asian influences including options like Miso Glazed Salmon with Orzo and Mushroom Ragout, Braised Beef Short Ribs with Truffle Potatoes, and Black Tiger Shrimp with Asparagus Risotto.

You can visit X20 Xaviars on the Hudson at 71 Water Grant St in Yonkers.

