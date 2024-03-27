You'll never have a problem finding a good place to eat in the Hudson Valley. From waterfront restaurants and decks with views to Michelin star rankings and celebrity endorsements, we are spoiled with great food here.

If you're looking to find a unique spot that's got a pretty cool X factor, we have 3 suggestions for you to try.

Dine at a Wallkill Winery

From signature pasta nights to six-course Sunday dinners, this dining experience is well worth the travel.

Magnanini Winery is a winery, restaurant, and venue space all in one. Aside from the gorgeous rolling landscape and gardens that you can't help but notice upon your arrival, Magnanini still pulls off a quaint, homey feeling.

They offer great deals on their wine tastings, but the highlight is their six-course Sunday dinner. The specific menu is typically changing, but generally, the first course is an antipasto, followed by a soup. Then you get your pasta course followed by a salad which leads up to the meat course.

The meal finishes off with a final dessert course and I'd recommend following all of that up with a Grappa, for digestion purposes of course, because you will be stuffed.

And as if 6 authentically curated courses aren't enough of an event, their Sunday dinners are typically accompanied by a live band and an open dancefloor to work up your appetite between courses.

You can visit Magninini at 172 Strawridge Rd in Wallkill, NY.

Enjoy a Scholarly Culinary Experience in Hyde Park

Notably one of the most prestigious culinary schools in the country, the Hudson Valley's Culinary Institute of America (CIA) has a few restaurants that you can dine at as a non-student.

Their American Bounty Restaurant is a great pick for New York foodies looking to get a real taste of the area. With a hyper-focus on American cuisine, the chefs at American Bounty breathe fresh life into classics with a local farm-to-table twist.

Take for example their Hudson Valley Caramelized Apple Salad which uses ingredients from locally based McGrath Farm's Cheese Company, which happens to be headed by CIA graduate Colin McGrath.



Beyond the creatively curated, locally fed menu at American Bounty, there's one more fun feature about this stop. It is led by faculty and run by soon-to-be CIA graduates.

You can visit American Bounty Restaurant at 1946 Campus Dr in Hyde Park, NY.

Take in the Great Outdoors with a Bite in Mountaindale

You've done outdoor dining, but not like this! This dining experience is perfect for the free-spirited, nature-loving foodies looking for a different kind of setting to chow down at.

We shared back in January that the once High Voltage Cafe in Mountaindale was set to undergo some major changes. Those changes turned into Creek Bar.

See the full story here: Sneak Peak Inside the New Creek Bar in the Catskills

Creek Bar in Mountaindale is a unique location where you can opt for indoor dining. However, you simply cannot miss the creekside option of this place. Even if it's just for a post-dinner drink, you have to check it out.

Through a cute, wooded path you wander to the outdoor Creek Bar which does in fact include a real bar where you can order. Take in the natural scenery by a fire pit with a drink and some live music on a nice night and it feels like you're back in your best summer camp memories.

You can visit Creek Bar at 47 Main St, in Mountaindale, NY.

