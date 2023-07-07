Best Selling Author Trashes Poughkeepsie on Twitter

This is like bashing Newburgh because you had a layover at Stewart.

The Hudson Valley has some large cities like Newburgh, Middletown, Yonkers, Albany, Kingston and of course Poughkeepsie. Poughkeepsie isn't perfect by any means and I don't think anyone ever claimed it was. It has its fair share of issues but I don't think it deserves the recent hate it received from author Cat Marnell.

Marnell is famous for her work with Vice and she is the author of the best-selling book, How to Murder Your Life.

Her recent stop in the Hudson Valley was documented on Twitter and she didn't appear to have a positive experience in Poughkeepsie. The tweet implies that just being at the train station is a mistake.

The post started a thread that seemed to show more hate for the city.