‘Best Sandwich Spot’ in New York Opening New Hudson Valley Deli

A very popular Hudson Valley deli is getting closer to opening up a new location in the region.

On Tuesday, Eastdale Village Town Center announced the Rossi's Deli location at the Eastdale Village Town Center has officially gone vertical.

"Everyone’s favorite Deli is starting to take shape at the corner of Eastdale Avenue and Dutchess Turnpike! Who’s excited for @rossisdeli at Eastdale to open?" Eastdale Village Town Center wrote on Facebook.

Officials tell Hudson Valley Post the location should be open this summer or early in the fall.

In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York. Years prior, Buzzfeed said the deli, near Marist College, was one of 16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For.

Giovanni and Angelina Rossi opened up the deli on Clover Street in Poughkeepsie in 1979. The business they now run with their sons opened up a satellite location at Marist College in January 2018. The Marist College location offers a limited menu to college students and educators.

The Eastdale Village Town Center is located on Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. It features luxury rental apartments, Amanda's Macaron shop, Spoons Ice Cream and Ye Old Candle House Gift Shoppe.

Once complete, the $90 million development is expected to house over 350 apartments with over 100,000 square feet for retail space.

